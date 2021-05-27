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Ayurveda and Natural Healing- East West Herbal, 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
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4 views • May 27, 2021
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Our founder, Dr J.L Hargis, PhD, is a trained naturopath, with experience in the healing arts and a vision for natural health alternatives. East West Herbal Apothecary is the manifestation of his dream to provide wholistic health care alternatives and quality natural supplements to all people seeking to improve their health.
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East West Herbal - Phone (615) 730-8953"
https://g.page/EastWestHerbal?share
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
East West Herbal Apothecary Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/eastwestherbalapothecary/
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East West Herbal Apothecary is an alternative and holistic health store located in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. We carry a fine selection of herbs, spices, coffees, and teas.
East-West Herbal Apothecary
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Phone: 615 730 8953
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Our founder, Dr J.L Hargis, PhD, is a trained naturopath, with experience in the healing arts and a vision for natural health alternatives. East West Herbal Apothecary is the manifestation of his dream to provide wholistic health care alternatives and quality natural supplements to all people seeking to improve their health.
Please Subscribe to Our Channel and Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
East West Herbal - Phone (615) 730-8953"
https://g.page/EastWestHerbal?share
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
East West Herbal Apothecary Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/eastwestherbalapothecary/
East West Herbal Apothecary Pinterest link:
https://www.pinterest.com/eastwestherbal/_saved/
East West Herbal Apothecary is an alternative and holistic health store located in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. We carry a fine selection of herbs, spices, coffees, and teas.
East-West Herbal Apothecary
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Phone: 615 730 8953
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