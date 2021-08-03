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Restaurant Owner Bans Vaccinated People From His Restaurant - His Business Is Booming!!
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380 views • August 03, 2021
Praise God for his courage to stand up against the tide of tyranny! God is rewarding him for his fortitude and now his business is booming!!! Patriots have spoken, well done to all the supporters of this man and his business. What a smack in the face for the jab pushers!!! Drug pushers are put in jail if caught, these so called jab pushers ought to be receiving the same punishment!!
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