Invasion Status Update 2026 #SendThemHome #Remigration

Compilation of recent videos and images from all around the world from a wide variety of perspectives that should, by now, be indicators that you're the last to know of this undeclared war because innocent hard-working lovable compassionate brilliant capable visionary awake aware ethical conscious you are its' enemy. #5GW

It's every country in The Westernized World getting invaded. This is why, in my video "Albert Bourla's Pride #DePop" he and Klaus brag about reducing the world's population by 50%, however, in light of new information, including but not limited to every dirt-world nation dumping their entire lower/middle class into Int'l-Org-provided (often militarily assisted, as seen in my video "Send Them Home") transportation (human trafficking) getting them here, it can be concluded, based on, if nothing else, the admission by an actual Muslim that they're doing it, in this video right here. For another Muslim explaining why the Muslim world kicked out Al-Queda, Daesh, Taliban, Muslim Brotherhood, Boko Harum, basically The Barbary Pirates: see this other video I posted, " Asking A Muslim Why Islamic Extremists Invaded The West ".

:There's other information I'd like to share on my channel, much like the earlier content but more detailed, expounded, and responsive to your queries. However, due to this clear and present danger that has invaded and is raiding MY homeland, the priority of #Remigration #SendThemHome #SendThemBack #Deport is second only to #UNRIG imprisoning treasonous DS politicians #DeleteTheElite in the priority list. There's so much of #GoldenEra I'm tasked with accelerating, but we can't start the after-party until all the trouble is out the back door. Nawmsayin? Last ones in are the first ones out. When the desert people get back to their barren desert, they can learn and practice agriculture so that scar on our planet, from Morocco to Mongolia, can heal with green #Healing and also so they don't resort to invading other people's countries for food and basics.

Contact me with any questions, queries, or concerns.

Thanks! www.linktr.ee/mjtank108