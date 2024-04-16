Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 16, 2024 - Israel, Ukraine, Western Europe and the United States have already been defeated

- Western civilization's decline. (0:03)

- Illegal immigration and human trafficking. (2:50)

- Iran's military capabilities and conflict with #Israel. (13:18)

- Potential nuclear war between Israel and #Iran, with a focus on preparedness and survival strategies. (19:01)

- US economic decline and shift towards #BRICS currencies. (29:34)

- Currency devaluation and potential alternatives to US #dollar. (36:45)

- Western military obsolescence vs. Russian and Iranian advancements. (40:26)

- Western civilization's decline due to education, rule of law, morality, and culture. (51:05)

- Collapse of Western civilization, survival strategies, and decentralized financial systems. (1:02:10)

- Decentralized platform Brighteon.io for peer-to-peer content sharing. (1:07:51)

- Censorship-resistant social media platform Bastyon/Brighteon, non-corporate, open-source, and decentralized (1:17:09)

- Internet censorship and DNS control. (1:23:15)

- #Censorship and control in social platforms, covering Bitcoin and decentralized currency. (1:41:33)

- Using #cryptocurrency for practical purposes, such as paying for food. (1:49:56)

- Decentralization for #liberty and #freedom. (1:53:43)





