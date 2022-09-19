Create New Account
How MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Heals The Body!
Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator:MMS & HCL 4%: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol -https://bit.ly/3RlSePp
MMS Protocol 1000 - (Miracle Mineral Solution) -https://bit.ly/3TKIe3R


How MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Heals The Body


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent that can heal and detoxify the body which aids the body in resolving health issued and conditions.


But a lot of people do not understand how MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is doing this and people ask me time and time again how does it heal and detoxify the body?


In this video I answer this question in very clear specific detail by explaining how MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) heals the body, why it is better than other oxidative therapies such as ozone therapy and hydrogen peroxide, how and why its a selective oxidative therapy that will not destroy bodily tissues and beneficial bacteria etc.


#mms #miraclemineralsolution #takingtoomuchmms


Are you someone who feels really awful when you take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) internally for healing and detoxification which comes with a variety of different negative health symptoms?


If so I highly recommend you watch this video to find out exactly why this is happening, how to take MMS consistently in a specific way without getting so many intense negative health symptoms, why you should start with the MMS starting protocol, and much more on this specific topic.


mmsmms detoxmiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblemms healshow to use mmsmms health recovery planmms parasitesmms candidamms pathogensmiracle mineral solution protocolmms protocolsmms healing protocolmms detox protocolmms health recovery guidebookhow mms healshow mms heals the bodyhow mms workshow mms heals health issuesmms health issuesmms heals health issuesmms for healing

