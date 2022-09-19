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Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator:MMS & HCL 4%: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
How MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Heals The Body
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent that can heal and detoxify the body which aids the body in resolving health issued and conditions.
But a lot of people do not understand how MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is doing this and people ask me time and time again how does it heal and detoxify the body?
In this video I answer this question in very clear specific detail by explaining how MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) heals the body, why it is better than other oxidative therapies such as ozone therapy and hydrogen peroxide, how and why its a selective oxidative therapy that will not destroy bodily tissues and beneficial bacteria etc.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
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Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
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The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
#mms #miraclemineralsolution #takingtoomuchmms
Are you someone who feels really awful when you take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) internally for healing and detoxification which comes with a variety of different negative health symptoms?
If so I highly recommend you watch this video to find out exactly why this is happening, how to take MMS consistently in a specific way without getting so many intense negative health symptoms, why you should start with the MMS starting protocol, and much more on this specific topic.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno