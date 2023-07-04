Create New Account
The Prophecy Club
Published Tuesday

Origin and Meaning of the Battle Hymn of the Republic / Prayer Closet - Time with God 07/02/2023

Sunday Message: Prayer Closet - Time with God

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson


Sunday School Message: Origin and Meaning of the Hymn of the Republic

Sunday Teacher: Prophet Leslie Johnson


For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Keywords
prayer closetbattle hymn of the republicprophecy clubspirit of prophecy churchsopctime with god

