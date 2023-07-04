Origin and Meaning of the Battle Hymn of the Republic /
Prayer Closet - Time with God 07/02/2023
Sunday Message: Prayer Closet - Time with God
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday School Message: Origin and Meaning of the Hymn of the Republic
Sunday Teacher: Prophet Leslie Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.