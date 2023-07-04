Origin and Meaning of the Battle Hymn of the Republic / Prayer Closet - Time with God 07/02/2023



Sunday Message: Prayer Closet - Time with God

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson





Sunday School Message: Origin and Meaning of the Hymn of the Republic

Sunday Teacher: Prophet Leslie Johnson





For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church