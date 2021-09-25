Hillary BOO'd, called "WAR CRIMINAL" Heckled by Crowd | Queens University, Ireland

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They won’t be able to walk down the street…
Recall, Hillary Clinton was appointed the first female chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast in January 2020, but because of Covid restrictions, she wasn’t formally inaugurated until this week.
Protesters shouted, “war criminal!” as Hillary Clinton, wearing her new chancellor robe, walked up the steps into the building.