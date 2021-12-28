The end of liberty & humanity? Transhumanism Part 1

The New American, November 22, 2021While it has so far escaped public attention, the evil agenda behind “transhumanism”—a key part of the Great Reset—literally threatens liberty and even the continued existence of humanity itself, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. In part one of this series on transhumanism, Alex explains that this issue may be more important than any other on the horizon, with everything else potentially becoming moot. Among other technologies involved, Alex highlights Artificial Intelligence (AI), nanobots, 5G, synthetic biology, the Internet of Things (IOT), the Internet of Bodies (IOB), and more.This episode in particular focuses on how the powerful players in Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Businesses is trying to paint Americans into a corner through ubiquitous surveillance, the newly announced vaccine passports, microchips, digital ID, cashless systems, and so much more. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, announced by Klaus Schwab, is a key component of this crazy agenda. Much more to come in this series.🇺🇸 The New American:📲 Let's Connect!