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Update 7-18-2021 Covid 19, If you got a shot you are a product
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226 views • July 19, 2021
Facebook colludes with U.S. Government, Government give Facebook 4 items to follow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62GmFKEoTc0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu3mF7KWADk
Dr David Martin on Specific laws that have been broken with Covid 19
https://z3news.com/w/david-martin-presents-evidence-corona-virus-manmade/
Attorney Reiner Fullmich on the Covid 19
https://drcharlieward.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62GmFKEoTc0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu3mF7KWADk
Dr David Martin on Specific laws that have been broken with Covid 19
https://z3news.com/w/david-martin-presents-evidence-corona-virus-manmade/
Attorney Reiner Fullmich on the Covid 19
https://drcharlieward.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/
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