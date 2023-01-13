January 2023 Another one - Man in China goes into the death spiral before collapsing to the ground

Jim Crenshaw





January 13, 2023





Scary stuff. He see's something spinning around him and then falls. Notice his co-worker with a piece of cardboard or whatever that is in his hands takes a long time to put it down. I don't know if he was just fascinated or in shock but he was pretty much zero help.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cfz04wU7IOy6/?list=subscriptions



