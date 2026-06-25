Maria Zeee - Health Insurers Turned Loan Sharks: Join the Revolt

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Daily Pulse Ep 276 |The Trump administration is quietly letting health insurers become loan sharks, handing out loans for medical bills in a system that already denies 20% of claims. Now you’ll go into debt just for getting sick. There’s a better solution: one that puts more money in your pocket and actually pays your medical bills instead of denying them.