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Maria Zeee - Health Insurers Turned Loan Sharks: Join the Revolt
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
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 Daily Pulse Ep 276 |The Trump administration is quietly letting health insurers become loan sharks, handing out loans for medical bills in a system that already denies 20% of claims. Now you’ll go into debt just for getting sick. There’s a better solution: one that puts more money in your pocket and actually pays your medical bills instead of denying them.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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