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Biden Wants To Censor SMS and Text Messages - Ben Swann - Truth In Media
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11 views • July 31, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://ise.media/video/biden-wants-to-censor-sms-and-text-messages-116.html
First it was social media.. and now President Biden's government and the DNC is working to persuade cell phone companies to censor SMS and text messages over "misinformation".
You can push back... drop your current provider and move to a freedom based phone provider! Clear Phone. Go to https://www.ClearUnited.com, and use the Promo Code: SWANN to save!
First it was social media.. and now President Biden's government and the DNC is working to persuade cell phone companies to censor SMS and text messages over "misinformation".
You can push back... drop your current provider and move to a freedom based phone provider! Clear Phone. Go to https://www.ClearUnited.com, and use the Promo Code: SWANN to save!
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