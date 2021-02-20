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NO PROOF COVID-19 EXISTS GOVERNMENTS ADMIT (PLUS PROOF ALL PLANNED - LINKS BELOW VID)
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282 views • February 20, 2021
“They Never Isolated the Virus”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-theoretical-virus/57358
Phantom Virus
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/31/phantom-virus-in-search-of-sars-cov-2/
How Covid deaths are classified
https://week.com/2020/04/20/idph-director-explains-how-covid-deaths-are-classified/
“This is a planned, organized partial shutdown of the U.S. economy in the second quarter"
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-22/fed-s-bullard-says-u-s-jobless-rate-may-soar-to-30-in-2q
WHO - COVID-19 vaccines don't prevent transmission
https://www.businessinsider.com/who-says-no-evidence-coronavirus-vaccine-prevent-transmissions-2020-12
CDC - pg. 7 - Surveillance for COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf
Pfizer Scientist COVID Vaccines Cause Infertility In Women
https://christiansfortruth.com/former-top-pfizer-scientist-michael-yeadon-claims-covid-vaccines-may-cause-infertility-in-women/
The Overpopulation Project
https://overpopulation-project.com/uns-agenda-2030-add-the-goal-slow-down-population-growth/
WHO Vaccines/Fertility
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1874951/
Tetanus vaccine laced with anti-fertility drug
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12346214/
Gene silencing technology to contraception
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3598614/
Vaccines Will Permanently Alter Human DNA
https://globalpossibilities.org/new-vaccines-will-permanently-alter-human-dna-2/
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html (How to Look Up Dana Ashlie Explains at end of video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vh7KoYXJU0er/
Vax Injury Compensation Data
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/data/index.html
Use drugs and vaccines to lower population -THE KISSINGER REPORT 1974
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/Pcaab500.pdf
Event 201 - Plandemic for Covid-19 Oct 18, 2019
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
World Economic Forum (666) - The Great Reset
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
https://www.amazon.ca/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123
The UN's NWO Project
https://archive.fo/0yC04#selection-239.0-239.42
Pg. 18 - 2010 Rockefeller Foundation Planned Covid-19
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up
WORLD BANK OFFERED PRESIDENT A BRIBE for COVID RESTRICTIONS
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/77943/belarusian-president-claims-imf--world-bank-offered-him-a-bribe-to-impose-covid.html
USA Hospital Reimbursement for COVID-19 Cases
https://revcycleintelligence.com/news/hospital-reimbursement-for-uninsured-covid-19-cases-may-total-42b
2019 WHO COVID-19 Simulation exercise
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
2018 WORLD BANK - COVID-19 Medical Diagnostic Test instruments
https://wits.worldbank.org/tariff/trains/en/country/ALL/partner/UMI/nomen/h5/product/902780
1 Yr B4 - H.R.748 - CARES Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
Nanotechnology, blockchain for COVID-19 immunity passports
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/nanotechnology-blockchain-covid-19-immunity-passports/
666 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/luciferase-quantum-dot-tattoo-the-mark-the-seething-energies-of-the-light-bearer/
(Nano Tech on Covid Test Swabs)
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-11-tiny-machines-medicine-efficiently.html
5G Technology & Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells
http://archive.is/uv4GY#selection-93.0-93.57
DNA Waves & Their Applications in Biology
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31850131/
20 Symptoms from RF Radiation
https://www.radiationhealthrisks.com/health-symptoms-rf-radiation/#:~:text=Most%20Common%20RF%20Ra
WHO pg.12 Anthrax deliberate: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf?utm_source=mandiner&;utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=mandiner_202004
Homeland Security Anthrax Attack
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2020/07/30/feature-article-st-epa-are-helping-coast-guard-prepare-clean-up-following-an-anthrax-attack
NeverloseTruth: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Dana Ashlie: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Many Fish: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
RFB: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Russianvids: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcuqC_1NEx2PAJUDZbnTfjA
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=M2K7NBW6DAKK
CorbetReport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6J_7PvWoMw
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaHuTNh8fAo&;pbjreload=101
HighImpactFlix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
Truthstream Media: It's A Ritual - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RVG8qNLdoY
Dr. Andrew Kaufman (Exosomes vs Virus Theory)
https://www.andrewkauf
https://www.globalresearch.ca/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-theoretical-virus/57358
Phantom Virus
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/31/phantom-virus-in-search-of-sars-cov-2/
How Covid deaths are classified
https://week.com/2020/04/20/idph-director-explains-how-covid-deaths-are-classified/
“This is a planned, organized partial shutdown of the U.S. economy in the second quarter"
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-22/fed-s-bullard-says-u-s-jobless-rate-may-soar-to-30-in-2q
WHO - COVID-19 vaccines don't prevent transmission
https://www.businessinsider.com/who-says-no-evidence-coronavirus-vaccine-prevent-transmissions-2020-12
CDC - pg. 7 - Surveillance for COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf
Pfizer Scientist COVID Vaccines Cause Infertility In Women
https://christiansfortruth.com/former-top-pfizer-scientist-michael-yeadon-claims-covid-vaccines-may-cause-infertility-in-women/
The Overpopulation Project
https://overpopulation-project.com/uns-agenda-2030-add-the-goal-slow-down-population-growth/
WHO Vaccines/Fertility
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1874951/
Tetanus vaccine laced with anti-fertility drug
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12346214/
Gene silencing technology to contraception
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3598614/
Vaccines Will Permanently Alter Human DNA
https://globalpossibilities.org/new-vaccines-will-permanently-alter-human-dna-2/
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html (How to Look Up Dana Ashlie Explains at end of video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vh7KoYXJU0er/
Vax Injury Compensation Data
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/data/index.html
Use drugs and vaccines to lower population -THE KISSINGER REPORT 1974
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/Pcaab500.pdf
Event 201 - Plandemic for Covid-19 Oct 18, 2019
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
World Economic Forum (666) - The Great Reset
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
https://www.amazon.ca/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123
The UN's NWO Project
https://archive.fo/0yC04#selection-239.0-239.42
Pg. 18 - 2010 Rockefeller Foundation Planned Covid-19
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up
WORLD BANK OFFERED PRESIDENT A BRIBE for COVID RESTRICTIONS
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/77943/belarusian-president-claims-imf--world-bank-offered-him-a-bribe-to-impose-covid.html
USA Hospital Reimbursement for COVID-19 Cases
https://revcycleintelligence.com/news/hospital-reimbursement-for-uninsured-covid-19-cases-may-total-42b
2019 WHO COVID-19 Simulation exercise
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
2018 WORLD BANK - COVID-19 Medical Diagnostic Test instruments
https://wits.worldbank.org/tariff/trains/en/country/ALL/partner/UMI/nomen/h5/product/902780
1 Yr B4 - H.R.748 - CARES Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
Nanotechnology, blockchain for COVID-19 immunity passports
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/nanotechnology-blockchain-covid-19-immunity-passports/
666 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/luciferase-quantum-dot-tattoo-the-mark-the-seething-energies-of-the-light-bearer/
(Nano Tech on Covid Test Swabs)
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-11-tiny-machines-medicine-efficiently.html
5G Technology & Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells
http://archive.is/uv4GY#selection-93.0-93.57
DNA Waves & Their Applications in Biology
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31850131/
20 Symptoms from RF Radiation
https://www.radiationhealthrisks.com/health-symptoms-rf-radiation/#:~:text=Most%20Common%20RF%20Ra
WHO pg.12 Anthrax deliberate: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf?utm_source=mandiner&;utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=mandiner_202004
Homeland Security Anthrax Attack
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2020/07/30/feature-article-st-epa-are-helping-coast-guard-prepare-clean-up-following-an-anthrax-attack
NeverloseTruth: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Dana Ashlie: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Many Fish: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
RFB: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Russianvids: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcuqC_1NEx2PAJUDZbnTfjA
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=M2K7NBW6DAKK
CorbetReport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6J_7PvWoMw
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaHuTNh8fAo&;pbjreload=101
HighImpactFlix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
Truthstream Media: It's A Ritual - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RVG8qNLdoY
Dr. Andrew Kaufman (Exosomes vs Virus Theory)
https://www.andrewkauf
Keywords
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