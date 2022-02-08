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In 1984, Yuri Bezmenov (Former Propagandist for the KGB) Explained Why “Ideological Subversion” Would Happen Today.
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75 views • February 08, 2022
Yuri Bezmenov
1st Stage - Demoralization (15-20 years)
️2nd Stage - Destabilization (2-5 years)
️3rd Stage – Crisis (6 weeks)
️Final Stage - Normalization (Infinite Period)
In 1984, Yuri Bezmenov (Former Propagandist for the KGB) Explained Why “Ideological Subversion” Would Happen Today.
“DECEPTION WAS MY JOB “
*Yuri Bezmenov Died Suddenly And “Unexpectedly” In 1993.
The Danger Is real❗️
1st Stage - Demoralization (15-20 years)
️2nd Stage - Destabilization (2-5 years)
️3rd Stage – Crisis (6 weeks)
️Final Stage - Normalization (Infinite Period)
In 1984, Yuri Bezmenov (Former Propagandist for the KGB) Explained Why “Ideological Subversion” Would Happen Today.
“DECEPTION WAS MY JOB “
*Yuri Bezmenov Died Suddenly And “Unexpectedly” In 1993.
The Danger Is real❗️
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