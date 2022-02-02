BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We’ve been indoctrinated to accept being mediocre
TruthTalkWithSteve
TruthTalkWithSteveCheckmark Icon
30 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • February 02, 2022
We’ve been indoctrinated to believe that coming in second, tenth or last place to be worthy of a trophy. This has trained us to believe being mediocre in our lives is okay. We need leaders to be an example to their family members, friends and co-workers by setting an example of how they are living their life by working on themselves to be exceptional.

It’s time we find out who the real Mike Flynn is. Is he deep state and has he been running a psyop against the Patriots? Has he been positioning himself for a Presidential run in 2024? Why did he recite a satanic prayer? Why has he not answered to all the various accusations against him?

If you are one who says people need to stop dividing the Patriot movement, why do you think it is okay to raise the questions if someone could be a wolf in sheep's clothing? It’s not division if we find truth that is very difficult to believe. We must know who we can trust and who we cannot.

Put your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and ask him to help you discern the things of TRUTH!


Mike Flynn, who is he really?
https://youtu.be/I3SjS7HVp9M
https://youtu.be/wNRp_ET7x0A​​

Kevin Hoyt - Banned Video Archive
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wOAcBDBDQBpi/
https://youtu.be/0njuanXSMaw

Attorney Thomas Renz testifies in Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AowJmnQ2Kxi7/

Pfizer board member suggests ending mask and vaccine mandates
https://www.dailywire.com/news/pfizer-board-member-suggests-coming-end-to-mask-vaccine-mandates

Ally was Trafficked by her captures to the elites in DC and Hollywood. To hear her stories on Telegram click below:
https://t.me/AllyShellyandHolli90

BOOM!! HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated.
https://bit.ly/3tQsHFi

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬


My Pillow
https://mypillow.com/truthtalk


My Patriot Supply
www.getpreparedwithsteve.com

Dr Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll

____________________________________________

𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 Need 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫

Melissa Red Pill The World
https://freedomforce.live/video-category/

Experiment on Humans & mass depopulation
https://bit.ly/3tQXv8Y
Dr Kary Mullis inventor of the PCR test
https://youtu.be/EIPC5khYfz4

Students segregated at school
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17714
UK ends mandates speech
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17730
Germany support of vax is failing
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17745
WHO chief scientist
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3216
Dems want us in CAMPs for refusing vax
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3211
Fauci investment in CHINA
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3197
Vax centers getting shut down
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/13175
___________________________________________

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
https://lifewithoutaddictionandindictment.com
https://Facebook.com/stevecloward1
https://instagram.com/swcloward
Keywords
freedompodcastsolarpatriotmy pillowclay clarkcharlie wardscott mckaypatriot street fighterstew peterssave the kidsmy patriot supplysteve clowardtruthtalkwithstevelife after addiction and indictmentadvanced home prostruth talk with stevethe melk show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy