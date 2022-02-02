We’ve been indoctrinated to accept being mediocre

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It’s time we find out who the real Mike Flynn is. Is he deep state and has he been running a psyop against the Patriots? Has he been positioning himself for a Presidential run in 2024? Why did he recite a satanic prayer? Why has he not answered to all the various accusations against him?
If you are one who says people need to stop dividing the Patriot movement, why do you think it is okay to raise the questions if someone could be a wolf in sheep's clothing? It’s not division if we find truth that is very difficult to believe. We must know who we can trust and who we cannot.
Put your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and ask him to help you discern the things of TRUTH!
Mike Flynn, who is he really?
https://youtu.be/I3SjS7HVp9M
https://youtu.be/wNRp_ET7x0A
Kevin Hoyt - Banned Video Archive
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wOAcBDBDQBpi/
https://youtu.be/0njuanXSMaw
Attorney Thomas Renz testifies in Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AowJmnQ2Kxi7/
Pfizer board member suggests ending mask and vaccine mandates
https://www.dailywire.com/news/pfizer-board-member-suggests-coming-end-to-mask-vaccine-mandates
Ally was Trafficked by her captures to the elites in DC and Hollywood. To hear her stories on Telegram click below:
https://t.me/AllyShellyandHolli90
BOOM!! HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated.
https://bit.ly/3tQsHFi
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬
My Pillow
https://mypillow.com/truthtalk
My Patriot Supply
www.getpreparedwithsteve.com
Dr Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll
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𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 Need 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫
Melissa Red Pill The World
https://freedomforce.live/video-category/
Experiment on Humans & mass depopulation
https://bit.ly/3tQXv8Y
Dr Kary Mullis inventor of the PCR test
https://youtu.be/EIPC5khYfz4
Students segregated at school
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17714
UK ends mandates speech
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17730
Germany support of vax is failing
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17745
WHO chief scientist
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3216
Dems want us in CAMPs for refusing vax
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3211
Fauci investment in CHINA
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3197
Vax centers getting shut down
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/13175
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𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
https://lifewithoutaddictionandindictment.com
https://Facebook.com/stevecloward1
https://instagram.com/swcloward