Anthony Fauci told our government don't do any autopsies on COVID Patients. You cannot find that for which you do not look. I have a post vaccine 9 year old on my desk, dead. I don't want to see one more child post vaccine ever on my desk. Are autopsies starting to happen, you bet. Finally because people are saying, why wouldn't we do them. From that same town a 22 year old wrestler after his third shot is now come also on my desk, so I can determine the cause of death there. You are told don't do autopsies, don't look and that's what your government is giving you for data. Mirrored

