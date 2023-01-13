Anthony Fauci told our government don't do any autopsies on
COVID Patients. You cannot find that for which you do not look. I have a post
vaccine 9 year old on my desk, dead. I don't want to see one more child post
vaccine ever on my desk. Are autopsies starting to happen, you bet. Finally
because people are saying, why wouldn't we do them. From that same town a 22
year old wrestler after his third shot is now come also on my desk, so I can
determine the cause of death there. You are told don't do autopsies, don't look
and that's what your government is giving you for data. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.