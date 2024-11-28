Enuma Elish Tablet VI

we're at Tablet VI now. We have 1 more to go!Now that Earth has been formed, Marduk and Ea devise a scheme;they want to edit the common species DNA with their likeness(DNA) and create a slave race, or what we know as humans today. They made us to make life easy on Nibiru. Crazy thing is, WE look like THEM. Human looking aliens, thats right. You could have interacted with one at the cashier and you wouldn't even know it. We're actually the aliens.Over and over again, we hear about Marduk. I got sick of hearing his name. They even give him fifty names towards the end. Him and the rest of the "gods" are the earliest examples of narcissism. Bel is one of his 50 names. Remember, they're associated with the planets.