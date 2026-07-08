What A Plot Twist

Per usual, ‘believe all women’ depends on political affiliation and usefulness.

It is interesting that this is their final straw.

Why did they stick with him even as it kept getting worse?

Because that is a fallacy.

His scandals didn’t get worse — it began at rock bottom.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (7 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6400501880112