X22 REPORT Ep. 2849b - [DS] Took The Bait, The Stage Is Set, [DS] Power Implosion

he [DS] fell right into the trap. The [DS] is now planning and acting out of fear and panic. The agenda for cheating in the midterms is not going to work, they [DS] needed to change tactics and thats what they are doing. They took the bait and shifted the narrative. The Pit exposed CCP, they interfered in the US elections. Thats what this is all about, the overthrow of the US government. The [DS] is headed right into the storm.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.