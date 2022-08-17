Crimea blasts were acts of sabotage – Russian MoD

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RT
August 16, 2022
Explosions at a military site in northern Crimea were an intentional act, the Russian Defense Ministry claims with civilian infrastructure being damaged in the incident
Details: https://on.rt.com/c0tf
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