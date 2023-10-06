BEFORE YOU HIRE SOMEONE DID THEY VOTE FOR TRUMP OR BIDEN?

Everybody believes that they are professional social commentators and professional political analysts. It's a very good idea if you want to run a conservative company to know that everybody you are hiring voted conservatively. You will have fewer headaches and problems that way.

Unfortunately, the western world is in severe decline and if you want to make money you're going to have to really scrutinize everybody that you let into your personal life and business life. If I was hiring in the USA, I would of course be asking everybody who they voted for as the first question on the application. Anything other than Trump and I know that they are a left-wing Democrat and I want nothing to do with that attitude and political viewpoint in my business because it'll cost me a lot of money.

