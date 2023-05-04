Create New Account
Tina Peters, Elected Official turned Whistleblower | The Tyranny We Allowed
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
The Tyranny We Allowed - America Happens Doc Series Episode 8

This episode of America Happens the documentary series tells the story of Tina Peters, and her persecution by Government officials because as an elected official turned whistleblower, she dared expose the truth, the algorithm that is stealing our elections, and elections worldwide.


😎 Visit: https://www.AmericaHappens.com


Source: https://rumble.com/v2lwyde-the-tyranny-we-allowed-america-happens-doc-series-episode-8.html


