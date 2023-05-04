Tina Peters, Elected Official turned Whistleblower | The Tyranny We Allowed

The Tyranny We Allowed - America Happens Doc Series Episode 8
This episode of America Happens the documentary series tells the story of Tina Peters, and her persecution by Government officials because as an elected official turned whistleblower, she dared expose the truth, the algorithm that is stealing our elections, and elections worldwide.
