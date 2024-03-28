Create New Account
NYPD Honors Officer Jonathan Diller Killed by Man Arrested 21 Times Before.
Published 14 hours ago

NYPD Honors Officer Jonathan Diller Killed by Man Arrested 21 Times Before.  The NYPD held a dignified transfer home for thirty-one-year-old NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and fatally wounded during a traffic stop Monday, allegedly by a man with multiple prior arrests. 

Keywords
nypd forcehonors officer jonathan dillerkilled by criminal

