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Cognitive Dissidents: All Roads Lead Strait to Absolute Zero
Geopolitics & Empire
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Cognitive Dissidents discuss the next phase of the Great Reset via Iran which appears to be leading toward neo-techno-feudalism via energy lockdown.


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Parallel Substack https://parallelsystems.substack.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com

Monica Perez Substack https://monicaperezshow.substack.com


About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.


About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Show offers a variety of content from Real NEWS REELs, where Monica uses her research and analytical skills to get to the bottom of top headlines from a perspective of truth, liberty & justice; Highlight Reels, where Monica kicks back with the best and the brightest from the podcasting world; and her Interview series where she brings listeners fascinating interviews with principled thought-leaders and experts in fields of interest essential to those who seek the truth about the parasites-that-be or simply pursue an autonomous and independently healthy lifestyle.


Monica was a radio host for 8 1/2 years on WSB Radio in Atlanta; prior to that she was an investment banker in New York and Texas. From that previous life, Monica holds an associate’s degree from Rockland Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and a JD-MBA from Stanford. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as a member of the bar of the State of New York. Monica now resides in Los Angeles where, in addition to podcasting, she experiences life as a wife, homemaker and mother of three teens, all of whom–including a very special son who has Down syndrome–really keep things interesting! Monica is also a cocktail enthusiast who posts her favorite recipes on monicamixes.com.* (*This hobby may or may not be related to having three teens and living in LA.)


Monica also co-hosted The Propaganda Report and the Drivetime News Blast as well as Deep Dives with Monica Perez.

Keywords
irancollapseenergyeconomynwoww3new world orderhormuztechnocracydystopiapalantirwwiiiidflockdowntehranstraitfeudalismcovidgreat resetalex karphantavirus
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