Climate narratives used for rip-off and more... | www.kla.tv/27575

Climate experts are regularly presented to television audiences in order to stir up the mood for urgent measures against global warming, which then entail high costs for the people. But is the climate even the issue?

👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27575

👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27575/pdf

To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en





SOURCES / LINKS

Latifs claims and inconsistencies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cCdEcfpTrg

Exact science

https://www.exxpress.at/meinungs-wandel-fuehrender-klima-experte-warnte-frueher-vor-kalten-wintern/

Alexander Raue (Vermietertagebuch) on Latif at Lanz‘

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u4AEdlhu7A