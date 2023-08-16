The Maui Fires - What REALLY Happened

Two Bit da Vinci
August 16, 2023
Maui Fires - Support King's Cathedral
El Niño Video: • SUPER El Nińo 2023 - It's Getting Rea...
Canadian Fires: • Canada is BURNING & Covering the Worl...
Our hearts go out to the victims of the Maui fires and the residents of Lahaina.
It's been heartbreaking to see how the Maui fires have unfolded. There is so much to this, from how it started, to the failure of governments and energy companies to a slew of wild conspiracy theories. I wanted to bring some context and rationality to this tragedy, so let's see if we can't figure this out together.
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:50 - What we Know
3:55 - What Caused it?
10:14 - Fire Science
12:05 - Non Native Species
13:25 - History of Hawaii
16:57 - Big Land Grab?
19:02 - Conspiracy Theories
21:20 - Hawaii Wasn't Prepared
25:00 - How You Can Help
