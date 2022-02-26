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Does Ivermectin Cure Cancer
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700 views • February 26, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane explores the evidence coming forward about the effects of Ivermectin on cancers of all types and how this is another reason it has been blocked by governments and corrupted elected officials.
The second segment brings you another round of “Ask Dr. Jane” your favorite questions from Dr. Jane’s Telegram channel, and don’t miss the 3rd segment where Dr. Jane does a walk through on the anticipation of VAIDS: Vaccine induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or immune erosion from multiple shots as the gradual loss of immune systems unfolds in those who have taken the bioweapon shots, particularly the triple jabbed, their propensity to develop vulnerability to opportunistic infections and what you can do about it.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvvypf-does-ivermectin-cure-cancer.html
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane explores the evidence coming forward about the effects of Ivermectin on cancers of all types and how this is another reason it has been blocked by governments and corrupted elected officials.
The second segment brings you another round of “Ask Dr. Jane” your favorite questions from Dr. Jane’s Telegram channel, and don’t miss the 3rd segment where Dr. Jane does a walk through on the anticipation of VAIDS: Vaccine induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or immune erosion from multiple shots as the gradual loss of immune systems unfolds in those who have taken the bioweapon shots, particularly the triple jabbed, their propensity to develop vulnerability to opportunistic infections and what you can do about it.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvvypf-does-ivermectin-cure-cancer.html
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