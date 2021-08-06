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Apple Will Scan Your Phone, Nothing New Though
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53 views • August 06, 2021
This is nothing new right? They had a patent in 2008 to scan your private messages for hate and bullying, so why is this any different? All of this technology is weaponized and surveillance by default.
Sources:
https://archive.is/ys5Q5 (archive is better, regular site has annoying cookie box)
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/11/proof-of-age-verification-online-facial-analysis-data-protection-act
https://insiderpaper.com/youtube-age-verification-credit-card-id/
Sources:
https://archive.is/ys5Q5 (archive is better, regular site has annoying cookie box)
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/11/proof-of-age-verification-online-facial-analysis-data-protection-act
https://insiderpaper.com/youtube-age-verification-credit-card-id/
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