SRA Survivor Carrie Olaje: Her story

Max interviews SRA survivor Carrie Olaje. Carrie comes from a military background and was brought into trafficking, snuff films and child pornography by her pedophile father. She was later sold into the occult side where she was trained in perpetration, as a butcher for the cult and as a mother of darkness in the abuse of other children.