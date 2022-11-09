Roger Stone Lays Out The Silver Lining Of This Election
221 views
Roger Stone joins the Infowars Live Election Coverage to lay out the silver lining of the midterm election.
Keywords
roger stonelays outthe silver lining of this election
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos