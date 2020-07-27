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Who is the Man-Child of Revelation 12? - Jesus As a Sign
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22 views • July 27, 2020
Jesus came as a sign, in Revelation 12, of an end time man-child being born of the church in our day. Who is this man-child? And just who really are the two witnesses? They’re not like anything you have ever been taught before.
The teaching you will find here about the man-child, the two witnesses, the end time beast, harlot, false prophet, and much more, will open your understanding to the truth of God’s book of Revelation, hidden to the wise and prudent, but hidden no more from those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. Get ready!
Feel your excitement and love for the truth soar as you hear truths from the word of God taught by David Eells
Teaching Starts at 1:37
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
The teaching you will find here about the man-child, the two witnesses, the end time beast, harlot, false prophet, and much more, will open your understanding to the truth of God’s book of Revelation, hidden to the wise and prudent, but hidden no more from those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. Get ready!
Feel your excitement and love for the truth soar as you hear truths from the word of God taught by David Eells
Teaching Starts at 1:37
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Keywords
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