A Tribute to Dick 'Fucking' Cheney (and Why So Many Won’t Miss Him)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 1 day ago

A Tribute to Dick Cheney (and Why So Many Won’t Miss Him).

@DDGeopolitics

Adding: 

Colombian survivor of U.S. Caribbean strike released without charges

A 34-year-old Colombian man, one of two survivors of the October 18 U.S. bombing of a semi-submersible vessel allegedly tied to drug trafficking, has been released from a Bogotá hospital and faces no legal charges.

After being repatriated in critical condition with brain trauma and respiratory failure, he was discharged October 22. Despite Interior Minister Armando Benedetti’s earlier claim that he would be prosecuted, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office confirmed no evidence linked him to any criminal network.

An Ecuadorian survivor was also freed in his home country.

President Gustavo Petro, accused by Washington of tolerating drug operations, condemned the U.S. attacks in the Caribbean and Pacific, which have killed at least 67 people, calling them violations of sovereignty that target poor laborers rather than cartel leaders.

