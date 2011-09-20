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✈🏢🔥 20 years 9/11 - Still inconsistencies 🔥🏢✈
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10 views • September 11, 2021
Today we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001 for the 20th time. On that day the twin towers as well as the building 7 (WTC 7) of the World Trade Center in New York collapsed and thousands of people died. Due to these alleged terror attacks, the USA has been carrying out the so-called “War against terror”
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