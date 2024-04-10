Create New Account
Virus, yes! Virome, yes! Virobiota yes!
The Real Dr Judy
"I don't care what you believe in. The word virus means poison. Go ahead. Gravity is gravity, it's not a belief system. It's science. It's fact its nature.

These viruses would never had infected us. They had to be transfected and injected. Yes, these viruses are synthetic bioweapons.

Cows have endogenous viruses!

Humans have endogenous viromes!

Pigs have endogenous viromes!

Dogs have endogenous viromes! Why do you think Tony Fauci experimented on dogs? Oh, cuz they have more Coronaviruses, beagles, contagious cancer.

Read my books!" (https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books)

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/06/2024


Full episode, The Missing Link with Jesse Hal: https://rumble.com/v4nsxp8-interview-725-with-dr-judy-mikovits.html

