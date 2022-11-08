Create New Account
X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2919a - The Fed Is Preparing The Excuses When The Economy Collapses
GalacticStorm
Published 21 days ago
X22 REPORT  FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2919a - Nov 7, 2022

The Fed Is Preparing The Excuses When The Economy Collapses

The [CB]/[WEF] are now accelerating their plan, they are trapped and the only way forward is to accelerate, this will be their downfall. The people are not with them and the more the push the people will reject their agenda. The Fed is now preparing to blame others for the collapse, this will fail.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
politicsrussiaukrainecentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

