X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2919a - The Fed Is Preparing The Excuses When The Economy Collapses

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2919a - Nov 7, 2022
The Fed Is Preparing The Excuses When The Economy Collapses
The [CB]/[WEF] are now accelerating their plan, they are trapped and the only way forward is to accelerate, this will be their downfall. The people are not with them and the more the push the people will reject their agenda. The Fed is now preparing to blame others for the collapse, this will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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