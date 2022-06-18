Alina Lipp - up to 3 Years Prison Sentence for Truth? - How Western MEDIA IMPOSE THEIR TRUTH to the READERS - Part I

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HOW WESTERN MEDIA IMPOSE THEIR TRUTH TO THE READERS⚡️PART I
I would like to draw your attention to the interview of German citizen Alina Lipp (https://t.me/neuesausrussland) with her Serbian colleague Miodrag Zarkovic. Alina told about her fate, the role of Donbass in her life, as well as how Germany manipulates facts in its media. About the harsh censorship and persecution of journalists, watch the first part of the interview!