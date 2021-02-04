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My Rapture Vision And Spiritual Discernment
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11 views • February 04, 2021
So Excited! My first rapture vision, ever! :) Our beautiful Bridegroom, our dear Saviour Jesus Christ is coming to take us home to heaven! :) To God be all the glory! There are increasing dreams and visions. I believe we are ever closer to the imminent catching away of the Body of Christ, the Bride of Christ!
1. Salvation! If you want to know 100% how to go to heaven when you pass into the afterlife, please watch this video: How To Have Eternal Life And Go To Heaven https://youtu.be/jlI2m1ZWxTc
2- Koi fish! If you love to see peaceful Koi fish swimming in an exclusive Japanese garden with beautiful instrumental worship watch this video: https://youtu.be/SHhI4adsy6Q
3- For a beautiful video of the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical gardens with the gospel message: https://youtu.be/KhthqAkyPc4
4-Eternal Security Part 4 https://youtu.be/XagfYdpEm3I
5- A nice playlist of Worship Songs with the Su family :) https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
6- In this video, the Beautiful Word of God is read for 1 hour with a peaceful stream in the background! For easy listening and meditating on the Word of God :) https://youtu.be/ebzg6fF9TeU
#JesusChrist #TonySu #GiveYourLifeToChrist #EnjoyYourLife #Signsofthetimes #TimeIsRunningOut #Salvation #Hope #Peace #Encouragement #Jesusistheonlyway
Sharing a dream about what I totally believe a pre tribulational rapture!
I hope you enjoy this one. In this video, I tell you guys about my rapture dream.
Like I said in the video this is not supposed to be a scary or fear-based message. This simply my experience and a message of hope for non-believers and believers alike.
Disclaimer: I am not saying that this is how the rapture will happen. This is simply my own experience. If you'd like to know how the rapture will occur read and review the beautiful scriptures discussed in this video!
Leave your prayer requests down below!
Thanks for watching and I’ll see you next time!
#rapture #endofdays #rapturedream #rapturevision #visions #dreams #antichrist #beastsystem #nwo
I had this dream a few weeks back and wanted to share it with you guys now that I have confirmation from the Lord. Jesus is coming back and he gave me this dream to warn and remind you that the time is short for his return. Love you sisters and brothers. If you have not yet trusted Jesus Christ for your salvation, trust only in His complete and all sufficient work on the cross to pay for all your sins, so you will be saved.
1. Salvation! If you want to know 100% how to go to heaven when you pass into the afterlife, please watch this video: How To Have Eternal Life And Go To Heaven https://youtu.be/jlI2m1ZWxTc
2- Koi fish! If you love to see peaceful Koi fish swimming in an exclusive Japanese garden with beautiful instrumental worship watch this video: https://youtu.be/SHhI4adsy6Q
3- For a beautiful video of the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical gardens with the gospel message: https://youtu.be/KhthqAkyPc4
4-Eternal Security Part 4 https://youtu.be/XagfYdpEm3I
5- A nice playlist of Worship Songs with the Su family :) https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
6- In this video, the Beautiful Word of God is read for 1 hour with a peaceful stream in the background! For easy listening and meditating on the Word of God :) https://youtu.be/ebzg6fF9TeU
#JesusChrist #TonySu #GiveYourLifeToChrist #EnjoyYourLife #Signsofthetimes #TimeIsRunningOut #Salvation #Hope #Peace #Encouragement #Jesusistheonlyway
Sharing a dream about what I totally believe a pre tribulational rapture!
I hope you enjoy this one. In this video, I tell you guys about my rapture dream.
Like I said in the video this is not supposed to be a scary or fear-based message. This simply my experience and a message of hope for non-believers and believers alike.
Disclaimer: I am not saying that this is how the rapture will happen. This is simply my own experience. If you'd like to know how the rapture will occur read and review the beautiful scriptures discussed in this video!
Leave your prayer requests down below!
Thanks for watching and I’ll see you next time!
#rapture #endofdays #rapturedream #rapturevision #visions #dreams #antichrist #beastsystem #nwo
I had this dream a few weeks back and wanted to share it with you guys now that I have confirmation from the Lord. Jesus is coming back and he gave me this dream to warn and remind you that the time is short for his return. Love you sisters and brothers. If you have not yet trusted Jesus Christ for your salvation, trust only in His complete and all sufficient work on the cross to pay for all your sins, so you will be saved.
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