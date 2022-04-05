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Bucha Massacre False Flag: Reporter Exposes the Truth Behind Ukrainian War Atrocities
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371 views • April 05, 2022
Michael de la Broc (telegram: Buhanka Watch) joins guest host Paul Joseph Watson of https://summit.news to break down the truth about the wartime propaganda pushing for war with Russia using false flags in Ukraine.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-claims-bucha-massacre-is-a-false-flag-as-u-s-media-calls-for-direct-military-involvement-in-conflict/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-claims-bucha-massacre-is-a-false-flag-as-u-s-media-calls-for-direct-military-involvement-in-conflict/
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