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Canada Surrey BC US Border Feb14th Police Crackdown on COVID Mandate Protesters
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Canada Surrey BC US Border Feb14th Police Crackdown on COVID Mandate Protesters
Ryan Kulbaba
https://www.facebook.com/ryan.kulbaba/videos/1111263523043741
LIVE STAND OFF!!!
Jory Edwards
https://www.facebook.com/darius.edwards.12/videos/1882198408626532
Ryan Kulbaba
https://www.facebook.com/ryan.kulbaba/videos/1111263523043741
LIVE STAND OFF!!!
Jory Edwards
https://www.facebook.com/darius.edwards.12/videos/1882198408626532
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