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YouTube Bans Me, DoJ Sues Google
Fincastle Underground
Fincastle Underground
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87 views • October 21, 2020
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DOJ LINKS
Justice Department Sues Monopolist Google For Violating Antitrust Laws
Department Files Complaint Against Google to Restore Competition in Search and Search Advertising Markets
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-monopolist-google-violating-antitrust-laws
AND
Statement of the Attorney General on the Announcement Of Civil Antitrust Lawsuit Filed Against Google
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-announcement-civil-antitrust-lawsuit-filed-against-google

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