One Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Shooting Case, No Charges In Relation To Her Death, VICTORY

#BreonnaTaylor #Louisville #GrandJury #Justice



Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night as protesters marched following news that only one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.



The other two officers who also fired shots during the botched March raid were not indicted, meaning no officer was charged with killing the 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse.



Shortly before a 9 p.m. ET countywide curfew, there were reports of gunfire near one of the marches. Two of the responding officers were shot and had non-life-threatening wounds, Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. A suspect was in custody, he added.



One of the officers was in surgery, he said.



Protests were also underway in cities like Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.



Live updates on the announcement



The long-awaited grand jury decisions on the three officers come more than six months after Taylor was shot to death after Louisville police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a late-night warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.



The charges against the former detective, Brett Hankison, were immediately criticized as insufficient by demonstrators and activists.



The counts pertain to Hankison allegedly firing blindly through a door and window, with bullets entering an adjacent apartment where a pregnant woman, a man and a child were home, according to the state attorney general.



Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, the two other officers, will face no charges following months of demonstrations and unrest over the killing. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said the officers were "justified in their use of force" because Taylor's boyfriend fired at officers first. An FBI ballistics analysis showed Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor, he said.



Activists had demanded more serious felony counts, and the arrests of the three officers who fired shots the night Taylor was killed.



After the decision was announced, members of the Kentucky National Guard and state police were activated as protesters took to the streets and some clashes erupted with officers in riot gear.



Aerial video from CNN affiliate WLKY shows a heavy police presence along with large groups of protesters gathering at some intersections. Video showed some of these groups involved in shoving matches and confrontations with police. Several groups of people could be seen sitting on the ground, detained with hands bound.



Angelo Pinto -- co-founder of Until Freedom, a social justice organization fighting against systemic and racial injustice -- posted video to Instagram of the demonstrations.



"No justice, no peace," the protesters chanted.



Earlier, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder announced a three-day countywide curfew starting 9 p.m. ET and ending at 6:30 a.m. each day.