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TRANSHUMAN NIGHTMARE GRAPHENE NANOWIRES TORTURING THE VAXXED AND THE UNVAXXED AROUND THE WORLD!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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298 views • July 07, 2022

UPLOADED FROM Right2Freedom on Bitchute

Source: www.rumble.com/v1awjj1-transhuman-nightmare-graphene-nanowires-torturing-the-vaxxed-and-the-uinvax.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

Dr. Robert O. Young and Dr. Ariyana Love discuss Graphene Based Tissue Scaffolding Technology found In the Covid VaXXine. They also reveal in detail pathological graphene based nano technology that is causing “blood clots” as seen under pHase Contrast, Brightfield and Electron microscopy, NOW in the blood of the VaXXed and UnVaXXed. In addition they discuss the work of embalmer Richard Herschman who discovered synthetic tissue scaffolding in the veins and arteries of VaXXed corpses!

Learn and view more by reading Dr. Young's articles, 'Nano and Micro Blood Clots Seen in the Capillary Blood of the VAXXinated & UNVAXXinated!" at the following link:

www.drrobertyoung.com/post/nano-and-micro-clots-seen-in-the-blood-of-the-vaxxinated-nonvaxxinated

+ "Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene & Parasites in CoV-19 Vaccines" at the following link:

www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

In addition please read and view Dr. Ariyana Love's article, "Transhumanist Nightmare: Nanowires Torture the Vaxxed and Scaffold New Tissue!" at the following link:

www.ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2022/06/18/transhumanist-nightmare-nanowires-torture-the-vaxxed-and-scaffold-new-tissue/

Find Dr. Ariyana on Telegram at:
www.t.me/DrAriyanaLove

Dr. Ariyana's website:
www.ambassadorlove.wordpress.com

You can email Dr. Ariyana at:
[email protected]

Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationparasitesblood clotscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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