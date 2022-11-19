TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 3rd of 3 parts. " Trans-gender control; Sandy Hook conspiracy"

Nevada has passed a law that makes even Questioning anyone's gender status or criticizing transgenderism will be violating the law, (= a Crime!) which may have been another reason for stealing the Nevada election.

An ex-trans-sexual is suing Kaiser Permanente for promoting sex-changing surgery while he/she was a minor, where I anticipate many more suits of this kind in the future.

Beto O'Rourke and Stacy Abrams are big-time losers who have cost the Democrats hundreds of millions in misplaced funding.

Biden's student loan repayment plan has been found to be unconstitutional since only the legislative branch can make monetary awards or expenditures.

An EV bus has spontaneously burst into flames - while parked!

Another massive fine against Alex Jones, this time for $475 million; where my Petition for Rehearing ( based on evidence, and not procedure!? ) will be in conference on 2 December, my False Flags & Conspiracies 2022 on 3-4 December, I should learn the SCOTUS decision on 5 December and my 82nd birthday occurs on the 6th.

Check out https://jameshfetzer.org/2022/11/false-flags-and-conspiracies-virtual-conference-2022-3-4-december-2022/ Not to be missed - outstanding line-up!

