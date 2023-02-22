Create New Account
'No Turning Back?' Joe Biden Vows To Stand With Ukraine Despite Republican Doubts
VOA news reports, with a speech Tuesday in Poland, President Joe Biden will mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In spite of growing Republican reticence and a softening support among Americans, Biden is expected to reaffirm the US' commitment to Ukraine's defense "for as long as it takes."

Keywords
current eventswarbidenukrainestand

