'No Turning Back?' Joe Biden Vows To Stand With Ukraine Despite Republican Doubts

VOA news reports, with a speech Tuesday in Poland, President Joe Biden will mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In spite of growing Republican reticence and a softening support among Americans, Biden is expected to reaffirm the US' commitment to Ukraine's defense "for as long as it takes."
