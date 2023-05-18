Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is your all on the alter - Bob Henderson (Lyrics Praise & Worship Video)
2 views
channel image
Matthew K. Rios
Published Yesterday |

If You Enjoy this, or plan on downloading and using, PLEASE Donate to one of the Ministries Below. (Songs Purchased through apps like amazon or itunes usually cost $1)
Song information: Bob Henderson - Is your all on the altar
Sonlife Broadcasting Network, Family Worship Center, Baton Rouge Louisiana, Jimmy Swaggart Ministries

https://www.shopjsm.org/
http://sonlifetv.com/index.html
http://www.jsm.org/

Background Motion by Motion Worship
http://www.motionworship.com/

Prepared for you by Chaplain Matthew K. Rios. Provided by God the Father, in the name of Jesus, through the Holy Spirit, using His servants.

Keywords
healthchristianentertainmentmusicpraiseworship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket