PreRoll Data & Performance Report

Time to examine how Prerolls are sold: singles or multiples within a pack. When you compare the market share in the US and Canada, Multi-Packs of Pre-Rolls are more popular in Canada than single Pre-Rolls. For example, in 2021, Multi-Packs accounted for 79% of Pre-Roll units purchased in Canada, and only 25% in the US.Focusing on different age groups and how they purchase Pre-Rolls in Canada, you can see that share of Multi-Packs increased as age groups got older.Female consumers in Canada also had a larger market share in Multi-Pack Pre-Rolls compared to Males within the same generation. Consumers in the US and Canada seem to prefer different package sizes of Multi-Packs.In Canada for example, the most popular package sizes of Multi-Packs are the 3-packs (36%) and 10-packs (27%). In the US however, consumers are purchasing 5-packs (37%) and 2-packs (14%) the most, with 10-packs of Pre-Rolls making up 13% of the market.Episode 890 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s data...#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData