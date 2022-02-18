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PreRoll Data & Performance Report
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61 views • February 18, 2022
Time to examine how Prerolls are sold: singles or multiples within a pack. When you compare the market share in the US and Canada, Multi-Packs of Pre-Rolls are more popular in Canada than single Pre-Rolls. For example, in 2021, Multi-Packs accounted for 79% of Pre-Roll units purchased in Canada, and only 25% in the US.
Focusing on different age groups and how they purchase Pre-Rolls in Canada, you can see that share of Multi-Packs increased as age groups got older.
Female consumers in Canada also had a larger market share in Multi-Pack Pre-Rolls compared to Males within the same generation. Consumers in the US and Canada seem to prefer different package sizes of Multi-Packs.
In Canada for example, the most popular package sizes of Multi-Packs are the 3-packs (36%) and 10-packs (27%). In the US however, consumers are purchasing 5-packs (37%) and 2-packs (14%) the most, with 10-packs of Pre-Rolls making up 13% of the market.
Episode 890 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s data...
https://youtu.be/HJe60WOvaPE
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
Focusing on different age groups and how they purchase Pre-Rolls in Canada, you can see that share of Multi-Packs increased as age groups got older.
Female consumers in Canada also had a larger market share in Multi-Pack Pre-Rolls compared to Males within the same generation. Consumers in the US and Canada seem to prefer different package sizes of Multi-Packs.
In Canada for example, the most popular package sizes of Multi-Packs are the 3-packs (36%) and 10-packs (27%). In the US however, consumers are purchasing 5-packs (37%) and 2-packs (14%) the most, with 10-packs of Pre-Rolls making up 13% of the market.
Episode 890 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s data...
https://youtu.be/HJe60WOvaPE
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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