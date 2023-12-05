HOW TO FREE PEOPLE

Why does grief feel bad, but also a little good?









Is there anyone that you have not worked with yet that you would like to work with in philosophy?









How to do journaling? Any tips or structure or just barf out all thoughts down to a paper?









Stef, our beloved 14-year-old Labrador passed away Friday. Any philosophy tips as I process this grief? While I'm grateful our buddy boy is no longer sick and suffering, I'm also feeling intense sadness, emptiness, and wishing we'd had more time with him. We got him as a puppy, so he was our family member for a very long time. I miss him so much.









Have you read the book Seven Habits of Highly Affected People? If so, any thoughts?









I have a 1.9 month old daughter, that's very precise, who as recently as three weeks ago has noticeably started hitting when she is upset. Me and her mom do not hit her or her brothers. And she's the only child and is cared for at her babysitters who watches her two times a week. She usually will slap when you carry her and she wants you to put her down or when she's upset with her brother because he has something she wants.





So far, I have tried to talk to her and just let her know in the most simple words I can use to not hit because it causes an owie. And she usually replies with, no hit baby. When I'm with her, I will randomly just say, no hit. Okay, mama. And she will usually reply with no hit baby, but she continues to do it. I'm very patient with her and constantly remind myself she is so little and I plan to continue that. But I would like to know if there's any advice you could give me to help remedy the hitting issue, or if it's something I just have to let run its course.









What is behind the latest trend in younger women making TikToks and other content that shames their husbands over what they call emotional load and emotional labor? Seems like a new round of self victimization by the same feminist psyop. These women are absolutely miserable.









