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Mass No Comply Strike Ends This Now, Gates Says Next Pandemic Will Be Worse & God Over Government
Aimless News
Aimless News
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371 views • February 21, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

Here is how you really stop this crap - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-u-s-truckers-how-to-starve-out-nyc-in-4-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Canada gets owned by crypto wallet company - https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1495038292773019655?ref_src=aimlessnews

Ottawa cops are enjoying trampling on old ladies - https://www.rebelnews.com/leaked_rcmp_messages_time_for_the_protesters_to_hear_our_jackboots_on_the_ground?ref_src=aimlessnews

The arrests are fake - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-ottawa-arrests-are-fake-protesters-being-dropped-off-a-few-miles-away/?ref_src=aimlessnews

There is no rule of law or justice, for regular people anyway - https://reason.com/2022/02/18/fbi-seized-almost-1-million-from-amy-sterner-carl-nelson-never-charged-them-with-a-crime/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Todays liberals and hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/khendriix_/status/1495428550459109382?ref_src=aimlessnews

The Atlantic changes headlines - https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/02/covid-mask-mandate-washington-dc/622860/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember, they always tell you what they're gonna do - https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-dont-get-too-comfortable-another-pandemic-with-new-pathogen-is-on-its-way/?ref_src=aimlessnews

The jokes just write themselves in Chanada - https://twitter.com/rupasubramanya/status/1494704990287548420?ref_src=aimlessnews

Washington post says freedom is white supremacy - https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2022/02/11/ottawa-trucker-convoy-is-rooted-canadas-settler-colonial-history/?ref_src=aimlessnews

The people in charge are the problem, Chicago top cop loans car to drug dealer - https://cwbchicago.com/2022/02/6-time-felon-is-charged-with-dumping-6300-worth-of-heroin-from-a-lexus-owned-by-cpds-head-of-internal-affairs.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Racism is so bad, they have to make it up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/hate-hoax-black-female-student-admits-scrawling-school-water-fountains-white-colored-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Vaxx orders by country per person - https://twitter.com/dennispaulindia/status/1494492455747538945?ref_src=aimlessnews

List of treatment procedures for hospitalization - https://rightwirereport.com/2022/01/24/american-frontline-doctors-here-is-comprehensive-list-of-treatment-resources/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Australia uses directed energy weapon on their people - https://twoplustwoequalsfournews.wordpress.com/2022/02/18/sonic-and-apparent-directed-energy-weapons-were-used-by-police-in-canberra-protesters-photos-of-alleged-injuries/?ref_src=aimlessnews

GAB is the social network you should be on - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/02/17/gab-announces-parallel-economy-fund-to-back-tech-startups-opposed-to-silicon-valley-leftism/?ref_src=aimlessnews

My Pillow easily pranks leftist media, from Blake - https://waynedupree.com/2022/02/mike-lindell-pranked-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Babylon Bee officer interaction - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/babylon-bee-drops-new-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - God Over Government - https://youtu.be/Vf_P29EYx6U


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The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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