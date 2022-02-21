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Mass No Comply Strike Ends This Now, Gates Says Next Pandemic Will Be Worse & God Over Government
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371 views • February 21, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Here is how you really stop this crap - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-u-s-truckers-how-to-starve-out-nyc-in-4-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Canada gets owned by crypto wallet company - https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1495038292773019655?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa cops are enjoying trampling on old ladies - https://www.rebelnews.com/leaked_rcmp_messages_time_for_the_protesters_to_hear_our_jackboots_on_the_ground?ref_src=aimlessnews
The arrests are fake - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-ottawa-arrests-are-fake-protesters-being-dropped-off-a-few-miles-away/?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is no rule of law or justice, for regular people anyway - https://reason.com/2022/02/18/fbi-seized-almost-1-million-from-amy-sterner-carl-nelson-never-charged-them-with-a-crime/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays liberals and hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/khendriix_/status/1495428550459109382?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Atlantic changes headlines - https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/02/covid-mask-mandate-washington-dc/622860/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember, they always tell you what they're gonna do - https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-dont-get-too-comfortable-another-pandemic-with-new-pathogen-is-on-its-way/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The jokes just write themselves in Chanada - https://twitter.com/rupasubramanya/status/1494704990287548420?ref_src=aimlessnews
Washington post says freedom is white supremacy - https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2022/02/11/ottawa-trucker-convoy-is-rooted-canadas-settler-colonial-history/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The people in charge are the problem, Chicago top cop loans car to drug dealer - https://cwbchicago.com/2022/02/6-time-felon-is-charged-with-dumping-6300-worth-of-heroin-from-a-lexus-owned-by-cpds-head-of-internal-affairs.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Racism is so bad, they have to make it up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/hate-hoax-black-female-student-admits-scrawling-school-water-fountains-white-colored-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx orders by country per person - https://twitter.com/dennispaulindia/status/1494492455747538945?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of treatment procedures for hospitalization - https://rightwirereport.com/2022/01/24/american-frontline-doctors-here-is-comprehensive-list-of-treatment-resources/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Australia uses directed energy weapon on their people - https://twoplustwoequalsfournews.wordpress.com/2022/02/18/sonic-and-apparent-directed-energy-weapons-were-used-by-police-in-canberra-protesters-photos-of-alleged-injuries/?ref_src=aimlessnews
GAB is the social network you should be on - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/02/17/gab-announces-parallel-economy-fund-to-back-tech-startups-opposed-to-silicon-valley-leftism/?ref_src=aimlessnews
My Pillow easily pranks leftist media, from Blake - https://waynedupree.com/2022/02/mike-lindell-pranked-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee officer interaction - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/babylon-bee-drops-new-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - God Over Government - https://youtu.be/Vf_P29EYx6U
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Here is how you really stop this crap - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-u-s-truckers-how-to-starve-out-nyc-in-4-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Canada gets owned by crypto wallet company - https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1495038292773019655?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa cops are enjoying trampling on old ladies - https://www.rebelnews.com/leaked_rcmp_messages_time_for_the_protesters_to_hear_our_jackboots_on_the_ground?ref_src=aimlessnews
The arrests are fake - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-ottawa-arrests-are-fake-protesters-being-dropped-off-a-few-miles-away/?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is no rule of law or justice, for regular people anyway - https://reason.com/2022/02/18/fbi-seized-almost-1-million-from-amy-sterner-carl-nelson-never-charged-them-with-a-crime/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays liberals and hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/khendriix_/status/1495428550459109382?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Atlantic changes headlines - https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/02/covid-mask-mandate-washington-dc/622860/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember, they always tell you what they're gonna do - https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-dont-get-too-comfortable-another-pandemic-with-new-pathogen-is-on-its-way/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The jokes just write themselves in Chanada - https://twitter.com/rupasubramanya/status/1494704990287548420?ref_src=aimlessnews
Washington post says freedom is white supremacy - https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2022/02/11/ottawa-trucker-convoy-is-rooted-canadas-settler-colonial-history/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The people in charge are the problem, Chicago top cop loans car to drug dealer - https://cwbchicago.com/2022/02/6-time-felon-is-charged-with-dumping-6300-worth-of-heroin-from-a-lexus-owned-by-cpds-head-of-internal-affairs.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Racism is so bad, they have to make it up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/hate-hoax-black-female-student-admits-scrawling-school-water-fountains-white-colored-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx orders by country per person - https://twitter.com/dennispaulindia/status/1494492455747538945?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of treatment procedures for hospitalization - https://rightwirereport.com/2022/01/24/american-frontline-doctors-here-is-comprehensive-list-of-treatment-resources/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Australia uses directed energy weapon on their people - https://twoplustwoequalsfournews.wordpress.com/2022/02/18/sonic-and-apparent-directed-energy-weapons-were-used-by-police-in-canberra-protesters-photos-of-alleged-injuries/?ref_src=aimlessnews
GAB is the social network you should be on - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/02/17/gab-announces-parallel-economy-fund-to-back-tech-startups-opposed-to-silicon-valley-leftism/?ref_src=aimlessnews
My Pillow easily pranks leftist media, from Blake - https://waynedupree.com/2022/02/mike-lindell-pranked-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee officer interaction - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/babylon-bee-drops-new-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - God Over Government - https://youtu.be/Vf_P29EYx6U
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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