💥Mexico: Explosion and fire at the Marvic hydrocarbon transport company in Cadereyta, Nuevo León, Mexico
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
1267 followers
1
129 views • 12 hours ago

💥 Explosion and fire at the Marvic hydrocarbon transport company in Cadereyta, Nuevo León, Mexico. Following the explosion, 13 tanker trucks burned as a result of the incident. One person was injured and 11 others were evacuated. Smoke was visible for several kilometers. Video from  last night. 

Adding about the same time last night:

BREAKING! Two people with Israeli embassy ties shot near DC’s Capital Jewish Museum

Two people tied to the Israeli embassy were shot near an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told The Post.

A man and a woman were hit by gunfire, both dead.

Israeli ambassador calls SHOOTING ‘act of anti-semitic terrorism’ 

Confirms 2 dead, others injured, with Israeli embassy employees among the victims

Gunman found, arrested

FBI to investigate this act as “an act of terrorism”

Israeli ambassador to the UN says the shooting was a "depraved act of antisemitic terrorism" 

FBI: The suspect acted alone and there is no information about his involvement with an organization.

Trump: The horrific murders in Washington, D.C., which were undoubtedly fueled by anti-Semitism, must end immediately.

The arrest of the suspect Elias Rodriguez in the shooting that murdered two Israeli embassy staff members near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. while shouting “Free Palestine”.

Yaron Lishinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgram, both employees of the Israeli Embassy, have been confirmed as the staff members killed in Washington, D.C. tonight.

The gunman who targeted the Israeli diplomats has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

Benjamin Netanyahu: 

Bloody slander against Israel sheds blood and must be fought and completely eliminated.

Shocked by the horrific anti-Semitic murder of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
