Morning Manna - October 23, 2025 - Proverbs 15:6-10 - Treasure in True Words and True Worship

Proverbs 15:6–10 reveals the moral architecture behind prosperity, speech, devotion, and correction. The house of the righteous holds lasting treasure, while the revenue of the wicked carries its own ruin. The wise distribute knowledge that nourishes, but the fool’s heart produces emptiness. God rejects the sacrifices of the wicked yet delights in the prayers of the upright. He loves those who chase righteousness and warns that rejecting reproof leads to death. In this Morning Manna study, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart uncover how righteousness stabilizes wealth, integrity sanctifies worship, and humility before correction preserves life.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





